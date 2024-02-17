Watch: Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s 1st public appearance after Nikah

Islamabad: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed were recently spotted together for the first time in public since their private wedding ceremony in January. The couple, who kept their marriage low-key, arrived in Multan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

The internet is buzzing with videos of the couple walking side by side as they exited Multan Airport late at night.

Shoaib Malik And Sana Javed make their first public appearance together after marriage, as they arrive for PSL opening in Multan. #ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/y1kLSTThXE — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) February 17, 2024

Shoaib Malik, previously married to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, and Sana Javed, who was married to Pakistani actor Umair Jaswal, shared glimpses of their wedding on social media with a caption: “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.”

Despite maintaining a low profile, the couple has become a topic of interest in both Indian and Pakistani media. Fans are eager to catch more glimpses of their life together after a single photo from their honeymoon was shared by Sana recently. The duo seems to be enjoying their time away from the media frenzy, focusing on their personal happiness.