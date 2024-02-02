Watch: Snow covers Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk as temperature drops below zero

Riyadh: The highlands of the Tabuk region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been adorned with snow, a sight that has captured the hearts of many.

This comes after Tabuk region, especially its northern and southern areas, witnessed a significant drop in perceived temperatures on Thursday, February 1, dropping below zero degrees Celsius, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The region experienced a warm winter, and people have been eagerly anticipating snowfall since dawn.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed people gathered at the Tabuk highlands (Alqan, Ad-dhahr, and Jabal Al-Lawz) and taking pictures with the breathtaking snow views.

Watch the videos here

فيديو | مشهد يأسر القلوب..



البياض يكسو مرتفعات تبوك بزيارة الضيف الأبيض.. والحرارة تقترب من الصفر مئوية#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/sfU6yxg6fp — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 1, 2024

ثلوج على المرتفعات #تبوك صباح اليوم



تاريخ ٧/٢٠/١٤٤٥ pic.twitter.com/BH8PN5LaVI — برق الشمال 🌩🐇 (@mdswjf) February 1, 2024

واس تواكب بداية التساقط الخفيف للثلوج مع ساعات الصباح الأولى على الحرة جنوب مدينة تبوك.#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/wGJ1OHpvfG — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) February 1, 2024

The climatic conditions vary across different regions, where nature blends with the majesty of mountains and the beauty of plains.

Temperatures dropped significantly on Thursday, resulting in fog covering areas of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and the northern border.

The east of Turaif Governorate witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hail.

Civil Defense warns against rain, snow, and dusty winds in certain Kingdom areas, emphasizing the need for safe shelter during these weather conditions.