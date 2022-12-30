Watch: SRK recalls beautiful memory from Ajmer dargah

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of Bollywood, is one of the most beloved actors we have in the industry. He enjoys a massive fan base not just in India but all over the world.

While scrolling through our social media, we got our hands on one viral video where SRK is seen recalling a beautiful incident from his visit to the Ajmer dargah, a Sufi shrine located in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan, India.

In the video that dates back to 2014, SRK describes how he first visited the shrine as a child with his mother. Khan recalled how, after he lost Rs 5,000 there, a fakir told him that he would one day “earn Rs 500 crore”. Watch the video below. Going by the clip, it seems like SRK shares a very special connection with the holy place.

Once time I had gone to Ajmer Shareef,And I had lost 5,000 Rs.Then A Baba Said to me Have you lost anything? And He also said that Have you lost 5000 Rs.I said Ji Han,But He said to me Don't worry Son, You have lost 5000 Rs. Inshallah one Day You will Find 500 Crore !~@iamsrk 💞 pic.twitter.com/lquZOm6BEl — Tausif Mirza (@imtausifmirza) January 2, 2021

On the professional front, SRK is gearing up to bounce back on big screens after hiatus of 4 years. He will be next seen in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to hit the screens on January 25 and it also stars John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, SRK also has Dunki and Jawaan in his kitty.