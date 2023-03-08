Watch: Sushmita Sen’s soulful recitation of Quranic verses

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is making headlines since she suffered a massive heart attack. The actress revealed on her Instagram page that she had undergone a heart surgery after she suffered an attack. She said during her live chat session on Instagram that one of the main arteries was blocked 95% and she survived the attack because of her active lifestyle. The actress has also resumed working out on her cardiologist’s advice today. As the actress is trending on social media platforms now, we got our hands on one of the old videos of the actress in which she is seen reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

The video in which the actress recites ‘Surah Al Asar’ during a live session on Instagram in 2020 has resurfaced and is widely shared on social media platforms now. Sushmita Sen recited Quranic verses along with her family on the request of her fans.

Another video from 2015, in which she is seen reciting the same Surah of the Holy Quran in front of the media is also doing rounds on social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Sushmita Sen was admired after she recited Quranic verses in 2015 and 2020 and now fans are praying for her speedy recovery and sharing her old videos.

Apart from Sushmita Sen, other prominent B-town celebs too recited Quran for inner peace and health in past. Back in 2011, superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is reciting the Quran. In an interview, he said, ”Someone has advised me to recite Quran for inner peace and it brought a positive impact on me.”

Taking to Twitter, he also informed in one of his tweets that he is reading the Quran. His tweet reads, ”Correction: QURAN and not KORAN ! however the book I was reading from had it as KORAN so I mentioned it so. Apologies!!.’