Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2026 2:38 pm IST|   Updated: 9th March 2026 2:42 pm IST
Indian cricket player celebrating after winning the World Cup.
Glimpse of Team India's celebrations (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: India lifted the trophy and for Hyderabad’s very own Mohammed Siraj aka Miya Bhai, the celebration had to be just as iconic. Because when a Hyderabadi wins big on the world stage, there’s only one way to mark the moment, with a Marfa dance. And that’s exactly what happened.

Moments after India’s historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a video surfaced online showing Siraj celebrating in true Hyderabadi style. Joined by teammates Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan, the pacer broke into energetic Marfa steps, turning the cricket ground into a mini Hyderabadi street celebration.

Within minutes, the clip went viral, with fans loving the desi vibe after a global triumph.

Subhan Haleem
For the unversed, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The win made history, as India became the first team ever to win consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, following their dramatic victory in 2024 against South Africa.

Team India stars break into Marfa dance after historic win

The celebrations, however, were just as memorable as the win itself. A fan who shared the viral clip on X wrote, “Hyderabadi Boys doing marfa. Siraj & Tilak Hyderabadies. Abhi & Ishan adopted sons of Hyderabad.” The caption perfectly summed up the mood as the players danced with infectious energy.

For Hyderabadis, the moment carried an extra dose of pride. Both Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma hail from the city, and seeing them celebrate with Marfa made the victory feel even more special for fans back home.

Tilak, Siraj – The Hyderabadi boys

Tilak Varma, born and raised in Hyderabad, has quickly emerged as one of India’s most promising young batters. The left-hander played a crucial role throughout the tournament and featured in the final that sealed India’s title win.

Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, continues to be one of the most important pillars of India’s pace attack across formats. From humble beginnings in Hyderabad to becoming a World Cup champion, Siraj’s journey has inspired countless cricket lovers across the country.

India had earlier defeated England to qualify for the final, while New Zealand secured their place after beating South Africa in the semi-final. But in the final showdown in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance to seal the trophy.

