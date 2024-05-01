Watch: Tejaswi plays Modi’s old speech during poll rally

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, May 1, played an old speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inflation during poll campaign.

The Prime Minister is heard raising issues like price of commodities and then taunting the government (UPA administration led by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) for its purported negligence.

कल चुनावी सभा में एक साथी ने 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 लाकर दिया। इसमें क्या है? यह आप भी सुनिए और औरों को सुनाइये।



प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा 𝟏𝟎 वर्षों में किए गए वादे अब जनता 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 पर सुन और सुना रही है। इतना झूठ बोला गया है कि अब समेटें नहीं… pic.twitter.com/k7fa6kSVAh — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 1, 2024

In the post, Tejaswi stated, “Yesterday in the election meeting a friend brought Portable Bluetooth Speaker to me. What is in it? You should also listen to it and make others listen to it.”

“The public is now listening to and telling the Prime Minister the promises made in 10 years on Speaker. So many lies have been told that it is now beyond comprehension,” he claimed.

He further said, “These people can say and do anything to divert the attention of the public. One should not lie so much while being in such a high position in public life. Say only what you can do.”

In the audio, PM Modi targeting the UPA government said, “It is their ego that they are not ready to utter a single word on inflation in the public domain.”

“They don’t care if the food is being cooked in your homes, they don’t care if your children are fed,” he said while making promises that if his party comes to power he will be providing a particular package for the poor families.

BJP should call Trump, Putin for Bihar campaign: Tejaswi

Taking a dig at the the saffron party, Tejashwi Yadav said, top BJP leaders keep coming to Bihar in a bid to ensure a repeat of their 2019 performance, they should bring former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign in Bihar too.

Asked about BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh coming to Bihar again to campaign, he said: “Why are they (the BJP) not calling former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign? It will help them.”

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the BJP of opposing former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur’s ideologies.

“Whatever PM Narendra Modi is saying on the reservation issue is false. Karpoori Thakur had given reservations to the backward caste people of Bihar. They have recently given the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur but are opposing his principles,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also accused the BJP of being behind the cancellation of nominations of opposition candidates in the country.

“BJP has opted for dictatorship in the country. Whether it is Surat, Indore or many places in Uttar Pradesh, their candidates are being made victorious and the nominations of opposition candidates are being cancelled. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it?” he asked.