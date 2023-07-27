Watch: Telangana police constable aspirants protest at secretariat

Tension escalated at the secretariat as the aspirants rushed to the gate in an attempt to gain entry

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 27th July 2023 11:43 am IST
Woman undresses as sign of protest in Jaipur
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Telangana police constable aspirants on Wednesday made an attempt to besiege the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad. They are demanding the cancellation of GO no. 46 and a return to recruitment based on the old method.

BookMyMBBS

The candidates expressed their concerns about the potential hardships they will face due to the controversial GO. Tension escalated at the secretariat as the aspirants rushed to the gate in an attempt to gain entry.

They protested in front of the secretariat gate and demanded the cancellation of the GO. A brief argument ensued between the police and the aspirants.

MS Education Academy

Later, the aspirants were detained by the police.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 27th July 2023 11:43 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button