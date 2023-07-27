Watch: Telangana police constable aspirants protest at secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana police constable aspirants on Wednesday made an attempt to besiege the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad. They are demanding the cancellation of GO no. 46 and a return to recruitment based on the old method.

The candidates expressed their concerns about the potential hardships they will face due to the controversial GO. Tension escalated at the secretariat as the aspirants rushed to the gate in an attempt to gain entry.

Constable aspirants laid a siege at Telangana Secretariat, to protest against GO46, seeking selection as per previous rules for rural students.

They protested in front of the secretariat gate and demanded the cancellation of the GO. A brief argument ensued between the police and the aspirants.

Later, the aspirants were detained by the police.