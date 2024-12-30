Watch: Tubewell drilling unleashes underground geyser in Rajasthan desert

A dramatic geological event unfolded during a tubewell drilling operation in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The incident unfolded on Saturday, December 28, near Chak 27 BD in the canal area of Mohangarh.

The incident which occurred at a depth of 850 feet, triggered a spectacular and potentially hazardous water and gas eruption that left local authorities struggling to manage the consequences of the disaster.

Underground water burst

The drilling operation turned chaotic when a powerful fountain of water and gas suddenly burst from the ground, causing the surrounding terrain to dramatically cave in.

The enormous amount of pressure caused the drilling machine and a 22-tonne truck to be buried in a pit that soon turned the field into a pond-like landscape within moments.

The flow of water has not receded even after 24 hours with reports suggesting that the water jet reached heights of as much as 10 feet and looked like a small volcano.

Administrative response

Local authorities have responded immediately and ensured they have taken precautions and necessary measures. Mohangarh Deputy Tehsildar Lalit Charan said the ONGC officials had inspected the site and confirmed that the released gas was not poisonous.

However, 500 meters around the site are now empty and a police outpost was put in place to avoid possible dangers.

Ongoing monitoring

Despite attempts to control the water flow, the situation remains dynamic. The pit continues to erupt with water, mud, and gas and has left behind a bad smell in the area.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have already initiated meetings with managers of energy companies to devise necessary measures.

While addressing the public, notable groundwater scientist Dr Narayan Das Inkhaiya emphasised initially the water level was rather high, but it has already begun to decrease. He asserted that although the episode is visually impressive no catastrophic consequences ensue in terms of water-logging or massive destructions.

Water Geyser swallows truck

जैसलमेर में ट्यूबवेल खोदते समय फटी जमीन, ट्रक समेत समाई पूरी मशीन… गांववालों में दहशत

जैसलमेर के मोहनगढ़ नहरी क्षेत्र में ट्यूबवेल के लिए बोरिंग की खुदाई हो रही थी और इसी दौरान जमीन धंस गई। इस घटना को देखकर स्थानीय लोग और ग्रामीण दहशत में हैं। सरस्वती नदी के उद्भव की संभावनाएं pic.twitter.com/TIsBpK1Jv6 — Vikas Diwakar Advocate (@advvikasdiwakr) December 30, 2024

Scientific explanation of the phenomenon

Notable groundwater scientist Dr Narayan Das Inkhaiya provided crucial details about this outstanding geological occurrence. He attributed the incident to an artesian condition of the area, stating that this might even be an indication of the ancient Saraswati river flow.

Inkhaiya explained further that the area contains a unique geological formation where water is trapped within a confined layer, sandwiched between a thick sandstone and clay layer underneath. When this layer was reached during drilling it was full of water so when the pressure was released water gushed up with considerable force.

This extraordinary phenomenon is one of the rare opportunities to observe wilderness and erratic behaviour of subsurface geology directly, offering a rare glimpse into the hidden dynamics beneath the earth’s surface.