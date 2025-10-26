Watch: Turkish protesters hang Netanyahu effigy with ‘death penalty’ sign

Istanbul: A protest in Turkey featuring an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hanging from a crane has drawn condemnation from Israel and renewed scrutiny of strained ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

In a post on X on Sunday, October 26, the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the act after a video showed the effigy being hoisted into the air beside a banner reading “Netanyahu’ya İdam” — meaning “Death penalty for Netanyahu.”

The ministry described the act as “disgraceful behaviour,” alleging it was organised by a Turkish academic with support from a state-linked institution. It added that it was “deeply troubling” that Turkish authorities had not distanced themselves from the incident.

According to Turkish media, the display took place on Saturday, October 25, at a construction site in Trabzon, northern Turkey, and was organised by Kemal Saglam, a professor of visual communication at Artvin Coruh University. Saglam told local outlets that the demonstration was symbolic, intended to highlight what he described as human rights violations in Gaza.

Turkish academic creates model of hanged 🇮🇱PM Netanyahu, with a “Death Penalty” sign. Proudly aided by a state company.



Turkish authorities have not disavowed this disgraceful behavior.



In Erdoğan’s Turkey, hatred & antisemitism isn’t condemned. It's celebrated. pic.twitter.com/19MALpzEEW — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 26, 2025

“The right to life of women, children, and innocent civilians in Gaza is being systematically violated. The world must not remain silent in the face of this crime. This act is symbolic. The real test must take place in international courts,” he said.

The protest occurred amid heightened criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly accused Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza. Israeli officials, however, have accused Ankara of promoting hostility through inflammatory remarks.

Turkey has played a significant role in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, with reports suggesting its pressure on Hamas was key to securing the release of hostages under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. Israel has reportedly opposed any Turkish involvement in future post-war arrangements in Gaza.