Palestinian factions agree to form technocrat committee to run post-war Gaza

Cairo: The main Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have agreed to form an independent committee of technocrats to administer post-war Gaza, according to a joint statement issued after talks in Cairo on Friday, October 24.

The agreement came during two days of Egyptian-mediated discussions aimed at unifying Palestinian positions and determining arrangements for the governance of Gaza once the war formally ends.

According to the statement published on Hamas’s official website, the factions agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza to “a temporary Palestinian committee composed of independent technocrats, which will manage daily affairs and basic services in cooperation with Arab brothers and international institutions.”

The factions also called for a meeting of all Palestinian forces to agree on a national strategy and revitalise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.” Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is not part of the PLO, which is dominated by its long-time rival, Fatah.

The factions reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ceasefire deal and called for a UN resolution authorising the deployment of temporary international forces to monitor the truce in Gaza.

They stressed the need for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the complete lifting of the blockade, reopening of all crossings including Rafah, and the initiation of a comprehensive reconstruction programme to restore normal life and ease the humanitarian crisis.

The statement added that an international committee would be established to oversee funding and implementation of reconstruction, based on transparency and national accountability.

The factions also rejected all forms of annexation and displacement in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, describing them as “a grave assault on Palestinian identity and existence.” They said national unity was the most effective response to occupation and reaffirmed the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Taking to Facebook, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the movement is calling for the swift formation of the agreed committee to assume the administration of the Gaza Strip and begin its duties “for the sake of reconstruction.”

A Palestinian source told Sky News Arabia that Fatah did not attend Friday’s meeting and is not bound by its outcomes, adding that President Mahmoud Abbas has set clear conditions for any future dialogue.

The Cairo meetings were held under the auspices of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as part of broader mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey to consolidate the ceasefire and shape Gaza’s post-war political framework.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday that the international monitoring force for Gaza was still being formed, with several countries expressing interest in joining.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States (US) on October 9, marked the end of months of fighting. The first phase included the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the so-called Yellow Line and the exchange of prisoners.

The second phase, yet to be implemented, is expected to involve the deployment of international peacekeepers, disarmament of Hamas, and the creation of a transitional administrative body for Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300 in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.