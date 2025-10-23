Smotrich apologises after telling Saudis to ‘keep riding camels in the desert’

Tel Aviv: Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has issued an apology to Saudi Arabia after his remarks about the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian issue drew widespread criticism.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Zomet Institute and Makor Rishon newspaper on Thursday, October 23, Smotrich rejected Riyadh’s condition that normalisation with Israel must include the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He said, “If Saudi Arabia tells us ‘normalisation in exchange for a Palestinian state,’ friends — no thank you. Keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to develop our economy, society, and state.”

Bezalel Smotrich: "If Saudi Arabia is telling us that in return for normalization they want a Palestinian state, we will say: Friends, no thank you, you can continue riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert." pic.twitter.com/WUCXeXXTKo — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) October 23, 2025

The comments were widely criticised across Israel’s political spectrum. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Smotrich “does not represent the State of Israel,” while Benny Gantz called the remarks “ignorant and irresponsible.”

لأصدقائنا في المملكة العربية السعودية وفي الشرق الأوسط، سموتريتش لا يمثّل دولة إسرائيل — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 23, 2025

האמירות של השר סמוטריץ' נגד סעודיה מעידות על בורות, וחוסר הפנמה של אחריותו כשר בכיר בממשלה ובקבינט.

ישראל ראויה לממשלה נטולת קיצוניים, שבה השרים ידאגו לעתיד המדינה, ולא לעוד כמה לייקים. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) October 23, 2025

Hours later, Smotrich posted a video on his X account, acknowledging that his comments were “certainly not appropriate.” “I apologise for the offence I caused,” he said, while urging Saudi Arabia to pursue “true peace” and respect what he described as the Jewish people’s historical rights in their ancestral homeland.

האמירה שלי על סעודיה היתה בהחלט לא מוצלחת ואני מיצר על העלבון שהיא גרמה.



עם זאת ובמקביל אני מצפה מהסעודים לא לפגוע בנו ולא להתכחש למורשת, למסורת ולזכויות של העם היהודי לחבלי מולדתו ההיסטוריים ביהודה ושומרון ולכונן איתנו שלום אמת. pic.twitter.com/2gHX31Gw79 — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) October 23, 2025

The controversy came as Israel’s parliament passed a preliminary reading of a bill proposing the annexation of the occupied West Bank — a move that drew criticism even from within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly maintained that normalisation with Israel is contingent on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Kingdom continues to lead international diplomatic efforts promoting the two-state solution and urging global recognition of Palestinian statehood as the basis for regional peace.