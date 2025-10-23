Saudi doctors save life of Palestinian child with congenital heart defect

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has recntly announced the successful completion of a delicate heart surgery for a Palestinian child suffering from a congenital heart defect.

The operation was carried out at King Abdulaziz Medical City under the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh, following the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

According to KSrelief, the medical team performed a life-saving procedure on the child, Mira Suhaib Akkad, who was born with a congenital heart defect. The girl has now fully recovered and returned home to Palestine after receiving full medical care and continuous follow-up during her stay in the Kingdom.

Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its unwavering support of humanitarian causes. He said the operation reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing high-quality medical and humanitarian assistance to people in need, particularly the Palestinian people.

“This initiative embodies the Kingdom’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its efforts to ease the suffering of patients around the world,” Dr Al-Rabeeah said.

Mira’s family extended heartfelt thanks to King Salman and the Crown Prince for sponsoring her treatment. They described the initiative as a reflection of the Kingdom of Humanity’s compassion and global leadership in humanitarian aid.

They also praised the Saudi medical team for their professionalism and dedication, which contributed to the child’s swift recovery. The family prayed for continued peace, prosperity and progress for Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

KSrelief continues to carry out medical missions and humanitarian projects in several countries, supporting the sick, displaced and underprivileged in line with the Kingdom’s vision of global solidarity and relief.