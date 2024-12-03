Watch: UAE celebrates 53rd National Day with vibrant festivities

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) commemorated its 53rd anniversary of the country’s formation on Monday, December 2, with a vibrant spirit under the theme Eid Al Etihad.

The emirates celebrate this festival because the country was formally established on the day in 1971. The celebrations depicted what has been a daunting evolution of the UAE from a union of seven desert communities into a global hub, progressive culture and technological advancements.

National day celebrations

Public areas and government structures throughout all seven emirates were decorated with UAE flags and nationalistic symbols, creating a festive atmosphere that resonated with national pride.

The celebrations featured impressive massive military parades that demonstrated the nation’s commitment to its armed forces as well. The main parade took place in the Al Sameeh area, attended by key leaders including Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Photo:X

Photo: X @HSajwanization

Photo:X @HSajwanization

Photo:X @HSajwanization

The event highlighted the enduring values of loyalty, patriotism, and sacrifice that continue to inspire Emirati citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress. These values play a vital role in preserving the achievements of the Union and strengthening the nation’s development,… pic.twitter.com/hTE8tVEMp8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 2, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his good wishes for a prosperous year ahead for the country. He stressed on importance of remembering the founding fathers and inspiring future generations to emulate the values of unity and progress.

Similarly, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the legacy of the first president of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining the UAE’s achievements.

شهدت اليوم وأخي رئيس الدولة والشيوخ وشعب الإمارات الاحتفال الرسمي بعيد الاتحاد الثالث والخمسون في مدينة العين …



لوحة وطنية فنية تليق بالعيد الوطني لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة …



شكرنا وتقديرنا للقائمين على تصميم وتنفيذ وإخراج الحفل الوطني الأجمل في الدولة وعلى رأسهم ابنتي… pic.twitter.com/8xIA8ctqbJ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 2, 2024

شهدت اليوم وإخواني حكام الإمارات الاحتفال الرسمي بعيد الاتحاد الثالث والخمسين في العين. في هذه المناسبة الوطنية المجيدة نستلهم نهج زايد في البناء والتنمية لتعزيز مسيرة الاستدامة والحفاظ على الموارد للأجيال المقبلة وغرس القيم الأصيلة في نفوس أبنائنا والانطلاق نحو المستقبل المزدهر… pic.twitter.com/d9QJcoQZQd — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2024

Celebrating the 53rd National Day of the UAE, brought together an inspiring gathering of Emiratis in Bavaria! A heartfelt tribute to our culture and community. 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/IzaIa6DV3y — UAE Embassy in Berlin (@UAEinBerlin) December 3, 2024

Special moments

Throughout the day, cultural shows became a focal part. These were complied with by dressing children at school in traditional attire such as the thobe and kandura, while students demonstrated the Al Yowla, a traditional dance that depicts Emirati culture. The celebrations featured theatrical performances, acrobatic displays, and eulogies with emphasis on the transformation of the UAE into a prime commercial hub and leading technology.

Fireworks and light displays

During the night fantastic fireworks illuminated the night sky all over the country. Major landmark locations including the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City hosted dazzling shows featuring music and laser displays, creating magical moments for attendees.

UAE Flag is raised Everywhere 🇦🇪

Happy 53rd National Day to Emirates#Dubai pic.twitter.com/Px3PCljVds — Ghazanfar Ali (@Ghazanfar_sahib) December 2, 2024

Special fireworks were arranged at Yas Island and at the Abu Dhabi Corniche which were greatly welcomed by the public who were looking forward to celebrating under the bright lights and stars.

Celebration galore @ UAE 53rd National Day pic.twitter.com/EaDpSQqxpI — Explorer of Life (@IamStillJoshnii) December 2, 2024

Community engagement

The celebrations also fostered social cohesion, with residents hosting family dinners and car rallies becoming popular activities. People flocked to shopping malls entertained with sales and nationalism-themed shows. Celebrations were quite memorable this year, especially when families welcomed their newborns at midnight, adding a personal touch to the country’s celebrations.

These events also echoed the UAE’s history and presented accomplishments that had been achieved during the first 53 years of the country’s existence, which created patriotism among both citizens and residents.