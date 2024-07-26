Watch: UAE deploys police support team to Paris for Olympics 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) team has deployed a police support team to assist French authorities during the 2024 Olympics which will be held in Paris from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11.

According to reports, this team comprises highly trained personnel and specialized units, that will aid in safeguarding stadiums, access roads, and team locations, and managing the large crowds expected to attend the global sporting event.

Upon arrival, specialised units from the Emirati team started foot patrols in various parts of Paris. Additionally, the Emirati police dog units began scanning their designated areas with professionalism and efficiency.

The Emirati force is well prepared with the necessary tools and techniques to perform their duties effectively.

This comes in the wake of a broader international cooperation effort to ensure the safety and security of all participants and spectators.

Watch video here