Watch: UAE records min temp of 1.9 degrees, lowest in winter

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday morning recorded a winter season lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The chilly temperature was recorded at 4:15 am UAE time.

“The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 1.9 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 04:15 UAE local time. ‎#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 1.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 04:15 UAE Local time,” NCM tweeted.

On Sunday morning, Storm Centre UAE posted a video that shows a man breaking ice sheets and placing them in a pot of Arabic coffee in Jebel Jais.

The UAE has been hit by heavy rainfall the last three days, with warnings issued to motorists, events cancelled and schools closed due to the safety of students and staff.

On Saturday evening, the UAE Ministry of Interior said in an official statement that the weather conditions in the UAE are now stable.

In a statement on Twitter it said, “The MOI in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and according to the reports of the National Centre of meteorology and after follow-up operations, announces the stability of the weather conditions in the country, and confirms that police general directorates and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and the preservation of lives and property.”

On Sunday, Storm Center posted images that show a Ghalilah valley in Ras Al Khaimah blooming green after it rains.