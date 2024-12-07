Watch: UAE unveils major transformation project for Dubai set for 2025-2027

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday unveiled an ambitious initiative called “Dubai Walk”, aimed at transforming the emirate into a more pedestrian-friendly city.

This project is a part of Dubai’s broader strategy to enhance the standard of living and a concept that encompasses healthy lifestyles for its residents.

Dubai Walk Master Plan

In the Master Plan for the Dubai Walk, there are plans for the development of more than 3300 km of pedestrian facilities with another 110 pedestrian-appointed bridges and tunnels.

Furthermore, it will cover a wide range of walking paths for instance there will be 112 kilometres of waterfront promenade,124 kilometres of greenways and 150 kilometres of rural as well as mountain pathways making it an elaborate Pedestrian environment.

Besides creating pedestrian-friendly corridors, the plan will also introduce a number of transportation modes for the people of Dubai.

In the next few years, the commuters be able to use the sidewalks and bicycle lanes, new roads, metro additions, water buses, and airborne taxiways – flying cars under the air corridors.

The pilot phase of the project is set to run from 2025 to 2027, with full implementation planned in three stages extending to 20240.

This initiative fits well within the framework of making Dubai more environmentally friendly, where stored amenities would help respond to the needs of a growing population, which is the improvement of the quality of life in the urban environment.

While sharing the land of the project on X, Al Maktoum wrote, that this initiative will redefine mobility and its goal is to make the people of Dubai happier and healthier.

ضمن خططنا لتطوير جودة الحياة في دبي، اعتمدنا اليوم مشروعا جديداً لتحويل دبي لمدينة صديقة للمشاة .. سيتم تطوير 3300 كم من المسارات الجديدة للمشاة .. وبناء 110 جسور وأنفاق خاصة بالمشاة …



ويتضمن المشروع الضخم – الذي يهدف أن يكون المشي جزءا من نمط الحياة في دبي وأسميناه "دبي ووك"… pic.twitter.com/XjPI2ZuFHy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 7, 2024