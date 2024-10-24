Watch: UAE’s first-ever discount pharmacy opens in Dubai

LIFE Pharmacy, the largest retail chain in the Middle East, has launched the UAE’s first-ever discount pharmacy, ‘Pharmacy for LESS’ at Dubai Outlet Mall on Wednesday, October 23.

The new pharmacy concept aims to make healthcare products more affordable and accessible to all residents by offering year-round discounts on all products.

It offers a comprehensive range of health essentials, including skincare, supplements, sports nutrition, and baby care, all under one roof.

The store strategically positions itself to provide high-quality products at competitive prices, enhancing accessibility to healthcare while maintaining a superior shopping experience.

The pharmacy will offer wellness management products at affordable prices, while adhering to UAE health authorities’ pricing regulations for illness management products.

Watch the opening of ‘Pharmacy for LESS’ at Dubai Outlet Mall

Speaking at the launch, Abdul Nazzar, chairman and managing director of Life Healthcare Group, said,

“We are offering 25 to 35 percent cumulative discount throughout the year to customers on over 30,000 products from over 500 leading brands. This will ensure that individuals and families can access essential health and wellness products without financial burden.” “We want to ensure that LIFE Pharmacy is accessible to every resident and visitor in the UAE, no matter where they are. With our expanding network, we are committed to having one of our outlets within 30 minutes of any location across the country.”

“The launch of Pharmacy for LESS comes at a crucial time when affordable healthcare options are increasingly in demand. Additionally, the store’s membership program is set to benefit 3,000 to 4,000 small pharmacies across the UAE, allowing them to improve their supply chains and business operations by purchasing products at cost price,” Jobilal M Vavachan, CEO of Life Healthcare Group, said.

“As the expatriate population in the UAE continues to grow, we are strategically expanding our operations to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services,” he further said.

The group plans to establish a chain of 25 discount pharmacy stores in the UAE within the next two years.