Watch: UAE’s first smart work resort opens doors in Sharjah

Sharjah: Al Marwan Developments has officially launched District 11, the UAE’s first smart work resort designed using artificial intelligence, marking a new era in Sharjah’s real estate and business landscape.

The project blends innovation, sustainability, and human-centric design to create a next-generation business ecosystem.

The launch coincided with Al Marwan Group’s 47th anniversary celebration, attended by senior officials, investors, and entrepreneurs, highlighting confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and growing investment potential.

Model of District 11 showcased at Al Marwan Developments’ launch event in Sharjah. Photo: Al Marwan Developments

Project overview

Extending over 3.5 million square feet across 11 buildings, District 11 offers:

Smart office spaces for startups and established firms

A 368-unit world-class hotel

Around 3,000 parking spaces

Intelligent energy and facility management systems

The development aims to meet the increasing demand for advanced commercial spaces that promote connectivity, productivity, and sustainability.

Watch the video here

Strategic location

Situated on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), the development provides easy access to:

Sharjah International Airport

University City

Major residential communities

This strategic positioning enhances connectivity and convenience, creating an ideal environment for modern, forward-looking enterprises.

Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments, described District 11 as “a qualitative leap in Sharjah’s real estate landscape.”

“The project was designed with intelligent infrastructure and global expertise to create a vibrant business environment that bridges current investor needs with the ambitions of future entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added that artificial intelligence powers the resort beyond standard automation through:

Dynamic pricing systems

Predictive maintenance

Energy optimisation technologies

Smart governance tools for transparency and efficiency

These innovations improve operational performance, sustainability, and customer experience, positioning District 11 at the forefront of the UAE’s digital real estate transformation.

Designed with people in mind, District 11 integrates eco-friendly materials, open spaces, and smart technologies to enhance daily work life — reinforcing Sharjah’s reputation as a destination for innovation and sustainable development.