Watch: Uber launches first int’l driverless taxi service in Abu Dhabi

San Francisco-based Uber has officially deployed its first International robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi in partnership with China’s WeRide. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time Uber has launched autonomous cars outside the United States.

As of now, the service is available in specific zones, such as Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island, and routes to and from the Zayed International Airport. In the future, it will be expanded throughout other parts of the emirate.

An overview of Uber’s new service

The Robotaxi service allows Uber app users to choose WeRide’s self-driving cars when booking an UberX or Uber Comfort. Initially, each car will be accompanied by a human safety operator to guarantee the safety of the passengers and the stability of the service.

The goal is to transition to fully driverless rides by 2025, as the service establishes the foundation for a large-scale application later that year.

User experience

Users can therefore select ride options in their Uber App to boost their chances of being picked by WeRide. Whenever a ride is ordered, the app will present the option for a WeRide robotaxi if the route falls within the operational area.

Additionally, passengers will be expected to pay affordable UberX or Uber Comfort prices to keep with what they are used to.

Strategic importance

This initiative has been powered by the support from the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi and Tawasul Transport which will handle the operation of WeRide’s fleet on the Uber system. The partnership marks ADNOC’s efforts to embrace Smart and Sustainable Mobility fixtures across Abu Dhabi.

Badr Al-Olama, director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, underscored that this advancement proves that autonomous transport is not a distant dream that is yet to be invented, but a real phenomenon in the making in the Middle East.

🚗The largest commercial #robotaxi service outside the U.S. & China has landed in #AbuDhabi as @WeRide_ai and @Uber launch AV ride-hailing service, covering Saadiyat & Yas Island and Zayed International Airport routes. The future of transportation is here! #AutonomousDriving $WRD pic.twitter.com/d7ZKwhUSc6 — WeRide.ai (@WeRide_ai) December 6, 2024











