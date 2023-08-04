Watch: Union minister’s remark ‘tumhare ghar ED na aa jaaye’ in LS trigger row

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi once again triggered a row after making the remark ‘tumhare ghar ED na aa Jaaye’ in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, she can be heard saying ‘… Ek minute, ek minute. Shaant raho, tumhare ghar ED na aa jaaye’. She made this remark when an Opposition member tried to interrupt her while speaking in the house.

Following the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the minister’s ‘insinuating threat,’ given in the heat of the moment in Lok Sabha, proves what many have been saying, “Misuse of central agencies.”

This insinuating threat given by @M_Lekhi in the heat of the moment in #LokSabha proves what many have been saying, "Misuse of central agencies…"#MeenakshiLekhi pic.twitter.com/nFt5RjqsgU — Clyde Crasto – क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) August 3, 2023

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale said, ‘BJP Ministers now openly threaten to use ED against Opposition just for speaking in Parliament. The vendetta isn’t even hidden anymore.’

It is worth mentioning that many leaders from opposition parties have been claiming that the union government is using central agencies against them.

This is not the first time the union minister has triggered a row.

Earlier, she was in the news when she was caught on camera briskly walking and eventually running away from a reporter who questioned her about the wrestlers’ protest. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism and raising questions about the minister’s response to the issue.