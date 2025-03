Watch: UP Assembly bans pan masala, gutka after MLA spits on carpet

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, March 5, banned the consumption of pan masala and gutka within the premises.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied on those violating the order.

A day earlier, Speaker Satish Mahana took exception to a member spitting pan masala on the carpet at the entrance of the main hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He asked all MLAs to prevent such practices and maintain the dignity of the House.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member had spit pan masala in the House.

“I am aware who the member is. The video is available. But I do not want to publicly take a name because I do not intend to insult anyone. The member who did it should come and meet me or I will be forced to summon him,” he said.

On being informed about the incident earlier, before the House proceedings began, the Speaker said that he went to the spot and supervised the cleaning.

Mahana told the MLAs that 25 crore people in the state have reposed their respect and faith in the Assembly, adding it is their responsibility to maintain its dignity.

