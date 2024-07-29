Watch: UP govt school teacher caught dozing while students fan her

A primary government school teacher was caught on camera taking a nap while her students took turns fanning her, creating anger among parents.
The incident happened in Gokulpur village in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
The video shows primary school kids taking turns to fan their teacher while she sleeps.
Parents of the children have expressed anger questioning the teacher’s irresponsible behaviour. A father of one of the students said the reason they send their children to government schools is because they are unable to afford the high fees of private schools. “What will our children learn if teachers behave this way? Strong action should be taken against them,” he said.