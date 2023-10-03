Watch: Vande Bharat Express loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

Alert loco pilot immediately stopped the train, removed the obstruction and informed higher officials.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 8:34 am IST
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express from next week
(photo: twitter)

Jaipur: The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express escaped an accident in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday as the loco pilot noticed an iron rod and stones placed on its tracks and immediately stopped the train, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A North Western Railway (NWR) official said unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the rail route and an FIR was registered at the Gangrar police station of Chittorgarh in connection with the incident.

“Today, the loco pilot of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express informed that a two-feet-long rod and some ballast and stones were placed on the rail route between Gangrar and Soniyana, which falls under the Ajmer division of NWR and in Chittorgarh district,” NWR chief PRO Shashi Kiran said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Know route, timings

He said the alert loco pilot immediately stopped the train, removed the obstruction and informed higher officials.

The official said Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force officials inspected the spot and added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 8:34 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button