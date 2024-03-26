Watch: Virat Kohli’s viral video call with Akaay and Vamika

Virat Kohli had recently taken a break from cricket to be with Anushka during the birth of their second child, Akaay.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th March 2024 11:38 am IST
Watch: Virat Kohli's viral video call with Akaay and Vamika
Virat Kohli's video call with Anushka and kids after IPL match victory (Source: X)

Chennai: In a heartwarming moment that melted fans hearts, Virat Kohli, the star of Royal Challengers Bengalore (RCB), connected with his family via video call right after RCB’s thrilling victory against Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL. The match was a nail-biter, and Kohli’s performance played most crucial role in securing the win for his team.

The Winning Knock

_Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium- PTI

Virat Kohli’s 49-ball 77 runs was a masterclass in batting. His sensational innings helped RCB successfully chase down a challenging target of 177 runs. The Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in cheers as Kohli played his shots with determination. The Player of the Match award was well-deserved, and Kohli’s contribution was crucial to RCB’s first win of the season.

Also Read
Airport spotting: Virat Kohli dons a cool ‘dad’ T-shirt

Virat Kohli’s Daddy Duties via FaceTime

Minutes after the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli took up his daddy duties. He connected with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their adorable kids, Vamika and Akaay, over a video call. The sight of Kohli chatting with his family from the stadium tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. His interactions with his children, captured on camera, went viral on social media.

MS Education Academy

Kohli’s love for his family was evident as he blew kisses to Vamika and Akaay through the screen.

Virat Kohli had recently taken a break from cricket to be with Anushka during the birth of their second child, Akaay. Spending quality time with his family in the United Kingdom allowed him to recharge and return to the game with renewed energy.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th March 2024 11:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button