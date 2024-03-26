Watch: Virat Kohli’s viral video call with Akaay and Vamika

Chennai: In a heartwarming moment that melted fans hearts, Virat Kohli, the star of Royal Challengers Bengalore (RCB), connected with his family via video call right after RCB’s thrilling victory against Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL. The match was a nail-biter, and Kohli’s performance played most crucial role in securing the win for his team.

The Winning Knock

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium- PTI

Virat Kohli’s 49-ball 77 runs was a masterclass in batting. His sensational innings helped RCB successfully chase down a challenging target of 177 runs. The Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in cheers as Kohli played his shots with determination. The Player of the Match award was well-deserved, and Kohli’s contribution was crucial to RCB’s first win of the season.

Virat Kohli’s Daddy Duties via FaceTime

Minutes after the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli took up his daddy duties. He connected with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their adorable kids, Vamika and Akaay, over a video call. The sight of Kohli chatting with his family from the stadium tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. His interactions with his children, captured on camera, went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli on video call with his family.



Look at his cute expressions 🫶🏼😭#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/PEdIpdWwQR — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) March 25, 2024

Kohli’s love for his family was evident as he blew kisses to Vamika and Akaay through the screen.

Virat Kohli giving flying kiss to Anushka Sharma on the video call. 🥰❤ pic.twitter.com/5LZvFPJmFM — Lokesh Saini🚩 (@LokeshVirat18K) March 25, 2024

Virat kohli didn't wait a second to video call Akaay after the win. Daddy Kohli is cute ngl. pic.twitter.com/0z1oatECgL — Achhu (@Achhyuthaa) March 25, 2024

Virat Kohli had recently taken a break from cricket to be with Anushka during the birth of their second child, Akaay. Spending quality time with his family in the United Kingdom allowed him to recharge and return to the game with renewed energy.