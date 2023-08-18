Watch: Woman carries mother on shoulders for prayer at Prophet’s mosque

In a heartwarming video clip that garnered widespread attention online, a female pilgrim was seen carrying her elderly mother on her shoulder to offer prayers at Al-Masjid An-Nabawī, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The viral video which surfaced on the internet recently showed the woman, who is said to be an Egyptian national, carrying her mother on her shoulders and proceeding towards the holy mosque for prayer.

Social media users were quick to laud the daughter’s actions, calling it a beautiful expression of honour and respect for the parents.

One of the social media users tweeted, “A touching scene in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque of an Egyptian pilgrim carrying her mother on her back, embodies the most beautiful meanings of giving back and being kind to parents.”