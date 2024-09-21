Watch: Women stealing sarees worth Rs 10k by distracting shopkeeper in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A clever theft at a fabrics store in Mustabad mandal of Sircilla district in Telangana reveals a gang of women stealing sarees worth Rs 10,000 by distracting the shopkeeper, hiding them between their legs, and covering them with their garments.

The incident came to light after the store owner became suspicious of a group of women visiting the shop pretending to be customers who left without buying anything after bargaining.

CCTV footage from a Mustabad Mandal fabric store captures a coordinated theft, one woman diverting the attention of the shop owner and salesperson, while another member hides sarees from the store inside her clothes. A third member uses another saree to shield the act pretending to examine the fabric effectively blocking the shopkeeper’s view.

