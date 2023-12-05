Watch: Youngster attempts to set ablaze AIMIM Chandrayangutta office

Hyderabad: A case has been booked after an unidentified person attempted to set fire to a local AIMIM office in Chandrayangutta early on Tuesday, December 5.

In the CCTV footage from the time of the incident, a youngster is seen walking towards the office sprinkling petrol on the door before throwing a lighted match stick causing a fire.

The damage was limited to a part of the door as some neighbours noticed the flames and immediately doused the fire.

The police arrived at the spot later in the morning and after examination collected the CCTV footage. the case has been registered based on the complaint of the local AIMIM leader Syed Shareef.

The police formed a special team to investigate the case and arrest the person.