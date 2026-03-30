Islamabad: There’s lighthearted television, and then there are moments that unexpectedly stir controversy. What was meant to be a fun and festive Eid segment has now turned into a talking point across the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Actress Yumna Zaidi is currently making headlines after a segment on Piyari Eid with Javeria Saud took an uncomfortable turn. The show featured a game where celebrities were asked to identify stars from their childhood photos, a concept designed to entertain. However, things went off track when a picture incorrectly identified as Yumna’s childhood photo was shown on air.

As guests, including Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah, struggled to guess the image, host Javeria Saud added to the confusion with vague hints. A comment describing the individual as someone who had been “working since the Stone Age” followed by laughter, didn’t sit well with viewers or the industry.

Yumna Zaidi reacts

Yumna Zaidi was quick to respond, firmly denying the claim. Calling the image “fake,” she stated that it was a case of identity-based misinformation and stressed the importance of verifying facts before airing them on national television.

“This is not my childhood picture, its an identity based disinformation. Any data or information should be rectified before airing on national television. Thanks,” the Tere Bin actress wrote on Instagram.

The incident soon drew reactions from fellow actors.

Maya Ali, Hania Aamir react strongly

Maya Ali openly defended Yumna, expressing disappointment over how artists are often undermined within their own industry. In a strongly worded message, she urged media platforms to act responsibly and called for greater respect among peers.

“When will we start respecting our own talent, our actors, our stars? People dedicate their lives to their craft day and night, and the saddest part is, it’s not outsiders pulling them down. It’s often voices from within our own industry doing it publicly on big platforms. ALLAH has written everyone’s destiny and their time. Na waqt se pehle, na waqt ke baad. Let’s stop pulling each other down. Let’s stand for one another! Aaj koi aur hai, kal aap bhi ho sakte hain. And a humble request to the channels, please verify before airing anything about anyone. Use your platform responsibly,” Maya wrote.

Her statement was reshared by Hania Aamir, who simply wrote, “what she said!” Actor Nameer Khan also echoed similar concerns, highlighting the need for empathy and professionalism.

Javeria Saud’s apology note

Following the backlash, Javeria Saud issued an apology, admitting that the image had been sourced online without proper verification. While she clarified that her earlier remark was not directed at anyone specifically, she expressed regret to those who felt hurt.

The incident has once again sparked a broader conversation about responsible content creation and the importance of fact-checking, especially on widely viewed platforms. What’s your take on this? Comment below.