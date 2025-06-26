Water crisis at Nampally’s Dargah Yousufain leaves devotees struggling

Hyderabad: In an incident that highlights the callous attitude of the Telangana Waqf Board, devotees visiting the Dargah Yousufain at Nampally are facing immense problems after the water pump at the shrine developed a technical snag.

The problem has persisted for the past four days, and visitors are forced to perform ablution by taking water in mugs from the barrels. Locals end up bringing water from different sources and filling the barrel all day.

A flower vendor, Mohd Shakeel (name changed), said that water is pumped into the tank using a motor pump. The water from the tank is supplied through taps for ablution and washrooms. “It’s been four days since the managers did not bother to get the motor pump repaired. People are facing a lot of problems due to the delay,” said Shakeel.

Hundreds of people from across the state visit the shrine daily, and the number of visitors swells on Thursdays and Fridays due to different beliefs. “Today, being Thursday, there is a huge rush at the shrine. Due to inadequate water supply, the washrooms are not being properly cleaned,” complained Fayaz (name changed), another stall owner.

Devotees visiting the Darga Yousufain at Nampally are facing immense problems after the water pump at the shrine developed a technical snag.



Devotees visiting the Darga Yousufain at Nampally are facing immense problems after the water pump at the shrine developed a technical snag.

The local people are bringing the water from different sources and filling the barrel throughout the day.

The Telangana State Waqf Board manages the affairs at the Dargah Yousufain. The local supervisors said that they had informed the head office about the problem, and soon it will be resolved.

Dargah Yousufain, also known as Yousuf Baba Sharif Baba Dargah, is a revered shrine located in Nampally, Hyderabad. It is the final resting place of two prominent Sufi saints, Hazrath Syed Shah Yousufuddin and Hazrath Syed Shah Sharifuddin, who were military commanders under the last Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Originally from Syria, they met during the Haj pilgrimage and later settled in India to spread the teachings of Islam.

The Yousufain Dargah in Nampally features an ornate dome constructed during the Nizam’s era and attracts devotees from various backgrounds, reflecting its spiritual significance and cultural heritage.

Visitors often come to seek blessings and fulfil their wishes, especially on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, when the shrine witnesses heavy footfall.