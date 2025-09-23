Water rises above danger level at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy showers that pounded sections of the city on Monday, September 22, have taken the water level in the Hussain Sagar lake above the danger mark, posing fears for residents downstream.

The level of danger at the lake is 513.41 metres, whereas the present water level is 513.63 metres. Officials stated that the inflow to the lake is 1,530 cusecs and the outflow is 1,525 cusecs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a warning that floodwaters are continuing to fill Hussain Sagar from Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, and Bulkapur drains, reported ABN.

Authorities have asked people in low-lying areas around the lake, including Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Domalguda, Bholakpur, Aravind Nagar and Sabarmathi Nagar, to be cautious and take safety precautions. The GHMC is keeping a close eye on the situation and has sent teams to handle any possible flooding and for evacuation at the earliest if needed.

Hussain Sagar, the city’s main water body, has been known to overflow during rains, especially when rainwater from nearby localities fills the drains and overflows into the lake. Officials have asserted that the present increase in water level is largely due to sustained rain in several catchment areas in Hyderabad.

Residents living near the lake reported waterlogging in some areas, and traffic was disrupted on nearby roads due to water accumulation. Authorities are also coordinating with the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services teams to provide immediate assistance where necessary.

GHMC has asked people to stay away from going near the lake and remain aware of weather and flood warnings. People are also being informed through mobile alerts regarding the increasing water level and danger zones.

This was due to Hyderabad still witnessing intermittent heavy rainfalls in the city, giving rise to fears of urban floods in low-lying and densely populated sections. Authorities have assured that all necessary precautions are being adopted to reduce risk and save lives.

