Water supply disruption in several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major leak has developed in the 1000 mm diameter main pipeline of the Godavari Drinking Water Project, between Lingampally and Banjara Hills, affecting water supply to several parts of the city.

Emergency repair works have been taken up on a war footing to plug the leak. Water supply will be restored in the affected areas once the repair works are completed.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy reviewed the latest status of the repair works and directed Operations and Maintenance and Transmission officials to coordinate and expedite the process.

He instructed officials to arrange water supply through tankers in the affected areas to ensure Hyderabad residents do not face inconvenience, and asked them to complete the repair works at the earliest to restore normal supply.

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Areas likely to face disruption in water supply include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Vengalarao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Sanathnagar, NIMS, Banjara Hills, Venkatagiri, BS Makta, MS Makta, and Somajiguda, among others.

Residents in the affected localities have been requested to use water sparingly until normal supply is restored.