Water supply restored in Hyderabad areas after Chandanagar pipeline fix

Hyderabad: Following a major disruption in parts of the city for the last 2 days, water supply has been restored after the repair work on a key 1500 mm diameter pumping main opposite the Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway was completed on Tuesday, March 11.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) laboured through to complete the repair work by midnight to ensure water supply resumed early in the morning.

Repairs works by Hyderabad water board officials

Water supply was first restored directly before being distributed to reservoirs, providing some relief to affected areas. However, it is pertinent to note that during the shutdown period, the water board ensured that affected areas were supplied with water through tankers to minimize the effects on residents.



Hyderabad water board managing director Ashok Reddy informed that the delay in the repairs was because the pipes are more than 30 years old. But the readiness of the technical team with equipment and materials available helped in timely completion.

MD inspects Hydernagar reservoir

The MD visited the Quality Assurance Wing (QAT) at the Hydernagar reservoir, where he interacted with staff and reviewed water quality testing procedures. He emphasized the need for advanced technology to simplify testing and instructed the preparation of proposals for upgrades. Later, he inspected the staff college building, training center, library, and classrooms, directing necessary repairs to be carried out.

The MD later visited the tanker filling station, where he reviewed the booking process and backlog. Officials informed him that 265 trips were pending due to the leakage incident.

He directed them to clear the backlog within 12 hours and suggested deploying additional staff in both shifts if needed.

To prevent water wastage at the filling point, he instructed arrangements to redirect excess water to cesspools. He also recommended constructing CC flooring at filling points and installing a special ladder for improved access.