Water supply to be affected in parts of Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced that drinking water supply to Patancheru, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Hafeezpet, Doyens Colony, SBI training centre, BHEL factory/ township, HCU and Patancheru industrial area will be affected from Friday morning 6 am to Saturday morning 6 am due to maintenance works being taken up to a 900 mm diameter pipeline junction.

This work is being taken up under HMWS&SB’s operations and maintenance division 8 and 15. People living in these areas have been requested to use drinking water judiciously due to an interruption in supply for 24 hours.