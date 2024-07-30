Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 23, rescue operations ongoing

Wayanad: The toll rose to 23 in the landslides that hit Kerala’s hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

George, speaking to reporters, said 23 bodies have been recovered so far and were kept in various hospital morgues.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that over 70 persons who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that he spoke to Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state.

“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.

“Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

The landslide, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai area.

“Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places.” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur soon to take part in the search and rescue operations.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.