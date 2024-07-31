Wayanad landslides: Siddaramaiah announces aid for kin of Kannadigas killed

“The deceased Kannadigas will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. I pray that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace,” he said.

Updated: 31st July 2024 3:28 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Kannadigas who died in landslides in neighbouring Kerala.

According to government sources, at least six people from the state are feared dead in Monday’s landslide.

“The death toll in Wayanad landslide continues to rise. This is a very deadly tragedy, the fact that Kannadigas lost their lives in this tragedy made it even more painful,” the CM said in a post on ‘X’.

According to him, already two senior IAS officers of the state, the National Disaster Response Force team and army teams are engaged in rescue work in Wayanad.

Also, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad is being deputed to Wayanad to take charge of rescue and relief operations.

“Saving the lives of the victims is our first priority and our government is working hard to bring the Kannadigas in distress safely to Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah added.

