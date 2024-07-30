Wayanad landslides: Death toll 153; search for missing continues

Wayanad: A day after the massive landslides struck Kerala’s Wayanad, desperate scenes were witnessed with the rescue teams reaching the destroyed houses and frantically searching for missing people, even as the death toll on Wednesday reached 153, with 98 still missing.

The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation.

The state government has declared a two-day mourning period starting today, and all public functions and celebrations have been postponed. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) July 30, 2024

As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the source said. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

Union Minister of State George Kurian is heading to Wayanad to lead relief and rescue operations. On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials and other agencies in the operation.

A team of 30 specialist swimmers from the Indian Navy has been deployed. Two helicopters from Air Force station Sulur have also been despatched, as per the Defence officials.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, have left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

The rescue teams from the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, police, Fire Force and locals were engaged in the operations till late into Tuesday night and were back early on Wednesday.

The rescue teams are now trying to search the destroyed homes to look for survivors.

Anxious relatives are waiting in Mundakayil in front of some destroyed homes hoping that the rescue team will find some alive.

Rain continues to play spoilsport at the affected spots as the whole area is filled with a slurry, big and small boulders.

Meanwhile, the police have stopped people from travelling to Wayanad without a reason as most of the roads to the affected places are getting crowded hampering the movement of the rescue vehicles.

On Wednesday, the rescue teams are being reinforced with more trained people joining to speed up the rescue operations.

Yechury expresses grief

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district and urged the Centre to provide all assistance to the state.

“Deeply grieved and agonised at the death of (a) large number of people… in the unprecedented monstrous landslides in Wayanadu, Kerala,” Yechury said in a post on X.

Shah speak to Kerala CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation in Wayanad which has been hit by a series of landslides.

Shah also assured Vijayan of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

“The home minister spoke to Kerala chief minister and took stock of the situation in Wayanad. The home minister also assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government,” an official said.

Deeply concerned by the incidents of landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The NDRF is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing. The second team is on its way to further strengthen the response operation. My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2024

TN to send rescue team

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to Vijayan on the landslides caused by heavy rainfall, assured him of the state’s full support in rescue and relief efforts and announced the immediate dispatch of a team to assist the neighbour.

Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in #Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives.



I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all.



The government of… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 30, 2024

The Chief Minister directed Tamil Nadu authorities to release Rs 5 crore to the neighbouring state towards relief activities and tasked officials to send a rescue team to Kerala to assist it in its rescue and relief work

The Tamil Nadu team would comprise 20 personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Services, 20 from the state disaster response force and 10 doctors and nurses.

Fully committed towards Kerala: Siddaramaiah

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring state.

“Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let’s stand united and strong,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on ‘X’.

Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong.#WayanadFloods — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 30, 2024

The landslides in the hilly district, triggered by heavy rains, claimed at least 57 lives on Tuesday.

Landslide in Kozhikode

A man went missing, several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide reported in Vilangadu and Malayangadu areas in the high ranges of northern Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

NDRF personnel launched a mission to search for the missing man, Kozhikode district authorities said.

The Malayangadu bridge was washed away, resulting in as many as 15 families being cut off from the main area, they said.

Army dogs put into action

Expertly-trained dogs from the Army’s elite canine unit of breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, which can smell human remains and even the faintest of breath buried deep under mud, are on their way to the landslide-ravaged Meppadi in Wayanad.

These dogs have been trained for several years at the prestigious Remount Veterinary Corps Centre (RVC) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read Army dogs that can sniff out life from under mud to be deployed in Wayanad

Based on a special request from the government, the Canine Squad of the Army, specially trained for operations in disaster areas, will be flown to Wayanad to sniff out signs of life so that people trapped deep under the mud at the landslide site can be rescued, and also to recover the human remains of those who were not fortunate enough to survive nature’s onslaught.

IMD declares red alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

