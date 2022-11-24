WBSSC scam: Calcutta HC upholds order on fresh CBI probe

Kolkata: A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld an earlier order of a single-judge bench of the same court for a separate CBI probe to identify the masterminds who were trying to influence the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to protect the interests of those who were illegally appointed as teachers in state-run schools against some considerations.

The division bench also upheld the single-judge bench’s decision to summon state Education Secretary Manish Jain to be present at the court in the matter.

On Wednesday, the high court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered CBI enquiry in the matter and also summoned Manish Jain.

However, the state government challenged the order in the division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee.

But the state government received a jolt after the division bench decided to uphold both the orders on this count.

The division bench maintained that the single-judge bench ordered a CBI probe considering the seriousness of the matter.

The division bench also questioned the justification of the state government in opposing the same. The Education Secretary will have to be present before Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gangopadhyay, while ordering a fresh CBI probe in the matter, had asked the central agency to file a report on this count within the next seven days, following which the court will decide future course of action.

Gangopadhyay had also questioned the role of certain state ministers in protecting the interests of illegally-appointed teachers.