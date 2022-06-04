We are looking at history from India’s perspective: Bhagwat on Samrat Prithviraj

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2022 10:01 am IST
We are looking at history from India's perspective: Bhagwat on Samrat Prithviraj
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Bollywood movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and said, “We are now looking at history from India’s perspective”.

He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as “world class”.

“It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India’s perspective,” Bhagwat, who watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said.

MS Education Academy

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie’s director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already made the movie tax-free.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button