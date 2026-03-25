We are not dalaal nation like Pakistan: Govt at all-party meet on West Asia

The Opposition demanded that a debate be held on the West Asia situation in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 9:30 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 9:31 pm IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to US President Donald Trump that the war in West Asia must end soon as it is hurting everyone, the government told an up-in-arms Opposition at an all-party meeting on Wednesday, March 25, terming Pakistan a “dalaal” (broker) nation in reference to its reported mediation in the conflict.

There is nothing new in Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the matter, as that country has been “used” by the US since 1981, sources quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as saying. “We are not a dalaal nation,” Jaishankar is said to have told the attendees of the meeting convened at the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis.

The sources added that the government refuted the Opposition’s charge that New Delhi was silent on the situation, asserting that “we are commenting and responding.”

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When the Iran Embassy was opened, the Foreign Secretary visited immediately and signed the condolence book, the government told the parties in response to the Opposition’s charge that India displayed moral weakness in not condoling the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader sooner.

The government is also said to have informed the parties that its prime concern is ensuring the security of the Indian diaspora living in the Gulf region and fulfilling domestic energy needs. On that count, the government said it has been successful so far.

The Opposition, however, said the answers provided at the meeting by the government were “unsatisfactory” and demanded that a debate be held on the West Asia situation in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

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Lashing out at the government, Congress’ Tariq Anwar said Pakistan is performing the mediator’s role while “we are still mute spectators.” He said there should be a debate on the situation in the Lok Sabha under rule 193 and in the Rajya Sabha under rule 176.

All Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – represented the government. Health Minister JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a presentation before the gathering.

Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were among the Opposition leaders who attended the meeting.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 9:30 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 9:31 pm IST

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