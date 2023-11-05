‘We are waiting to be killed’: Palestinian journalist after colleague’s death

Amid Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian journalist presented a emotional on-air report after his colleague was killed in an Israeli air strike, saying “We are victims, awaiting our turn to be killed.”

Salman Al-Bashir, a Palestinian Authority TV channel journalist, made the remarks after hearing that Mohammed Abu Hattab had died just 30 minutes after the two were together on Thursday, November 2.

Mohammad Abu Hattab (Photo: X)

49-year-old Hattab was killed along with several members of his family in an Israeli airstrike on their home in southern Gaza.

Al-Bashir took off his protective vest and helmet and said, “These are just slogans that we are wearing, it doesn’t protect any journalist at all.”

Palestine TV journalist Mohammad Abu Hattab was killed with his family in an Israeli airstrike. His colleague Salman Al-Bashir removes his protective gear marked PRESS on air saying: “We can’t take it anymore, we are exhausted. We are victims. The only difference between us is… pic.twitter.com/66gfbIpCWW — Ambassador Majed Bamya 🇵🇸 (@majedbamya) November 2, 2023

He continued, “No protection, no international protection at all, no immunity from anything. These shields do not protect us, nor do those hats.”

The news anchor is seen wiping away tears while speaking.

Photo: Screengrab/X

“We can’t bear this anymore We are exhausted, we are here victims and martyrs awaiting our deaths, we are dying one after the other and no one cares about us or the large-scale catastrophe and the crime in Gaza,” Al-Bashir concluded.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, has resulted in a severe loss of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that at least 36 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the start of the war on October 7.

Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 9,700 Palestinians, including 4,000 children.