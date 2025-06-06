Hyderabad: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government took a strict action by enforcing a digital crackdown on Pakistani content. Among the restrictions, several top Pakistani entertainment channels, including ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo, and Hum TV were banned on YouTube in India, effectively cutting off Indian viewers from popular Pakistani dramas.

Pakistani actor and singer Farhan Saeed, known for hit shows like Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar, has now broken his silence on the issue. In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Farhan acknowledged the possible impact on viewership but remained firm in his stance.

He said, “Our views might get affected, but it doesn’t matter. We’re 26 crore people who love our dramas. We didn’t start making them for Indian audiences. If they stopped watching, it’s not our loss, it’s theirs. They watched because our content was good. Good content will always find its way.”

Actress Kinza Hashmi, also present during the chat, said, “Indian audiences joined us only a few years ago. It was always the Pakistani audience first. So it really doesn’t matter.”

Interestingly, despite the ban, Pakistani creators are finding alternate routes to reach Indian audiences. New YouTube channels like Top Pakistani Dramas, Drama Bazar, and Best Pakistani Dramas by DRM have emerged, streaming fresh episodes of trending shows like Parwarish and Humraaz ensuring that the content continues to travel, regardless of borders.

What’s your take on Farhan Saeed’s big statement? Comment below.