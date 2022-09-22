We don’t fear Sangh’s puppet agency: Kin of PFI leader on NIA raids

Bengaluru: In a major breakdown, the National investigation agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the offices of the Popular Front of India and its leaders and residents across 11 states. 106 national and state office bearers including its national Chairman OMA Salam and general secretary Anis Ahmed were taken into custody in Kerala.

Popular Front of India (PFI) members staged nationwide protests opposing the NIA, ED conducted raids in several locations against the organization’s leaders.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

In a statement issued today, the Popular Front of India’s National Executive Council (NEC) has condemned the NIA and ED raids and harassing of its National and state leaders. “NIA is creating an atmosphere of terror, won’t surrender to the totalitarian regime,” the statement read.

Further, it called NIA claims baseless and sensationalism solely aimed to create an atmosphere of terror.

“Popular Front will never ever surrender to any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country,” it said.

NIA raids were conducted at PFI senior leader Maulana Mohammed Kaleemullah and Faruq’s residence in the Mysore district of Karnataka. People gathered and raised slogans against NIA quoting, “NIA go back,” as Maulana Mohammed Kaleemullah was taken into custody.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Ameen, Son of PFI leader Maulana Mohammed Kaleemulla, said that the sole intention of NIA and ED was to frighten them as his father is a leader of PFI and speaks against RSS. “The main intention behind my father’s arrest is to suppress our voices against fascist regime which is ruled by Modi and Shah,” he said.

“We are not afraid of this raid or arrest of my father as he has done no crime but opposed RSS BJP fearlessly, I have complete hope in the Constitution and judiciary that they will release him with other PFI leaders,” Ameen added.

Ayesha Zabi, Sister in law of Maulana Kaleemullah said to siasat.com that “It was around 3:30 AM when 15 NIA officers raided with local cops barging into our house. Officials seized a mobile phone and a laptop. Kalimullah is a social activist and has done many social works.”

“We don’t fear Sangh Parivar puppet agency, has speaking against RSS-BJP become a crime in India? We have faith in the judiciary,” Ayesha added.

On 17 September 2022, the Popular Front of India organised a Mass Public Program in Kozhikode, Kerala with a sea of people attending it. A volunteers march was carried out in the streets of Calicut. At the program, PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed criticised central agencies like NIA, ED and ATS, calling them puppets of the ruling BJP regime, used to suppress dissenting voices.