We had no option but to approach SC against Centre’s discriminatory attitude: Kerala CM

'We had no other option but to approach the Supreme Court,' said CM Vijayan.

Published: 14th December 2023 11:55 am IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court alleging interference in finances by the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said they had no other option.

“The Centre is acting against the federal policies which have been in vogue always, but the Centre is now strangulating Kerala, especially when it comes to borrowing.

“We had no other option but to approach the Supreme Court,” said CM Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Wednesday in a petition raised questions over the authority of the Union government to interfere with the powers of the state to regulate its own finances under several provisions of the Constitution.

“The state has the constitutional power to legislate on its borrowings as empowered under Article 199 and manage the same in accordance with the Constitution, but the Centre is not doing the right thing,” added CM Vijayan.

