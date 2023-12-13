Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises state’s financial growth

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the state’s financial management, citing its positive impact on revenue and internal income.

Speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Puthuppally Assembly constituency, he noted an increase in the state’s own revenue, domestic revenue, and per capita income.

“As part of proficient financial management, there has been an increase in the state’s own revenue, domestic revenue, and per capita income,” he said.

Stating that Kerala is among the top five states in terms of revenue, Vijayan expressed frustration with the financial constraints imposed by the central government, denying the state its rightful share.

His statement comes as the state government faces opposition criticism regarding the ongoing financial crisis.

The Left government has previously pointed out challenges due to the Central government’s denial of specific borrowings and grant permissions, claiming that Kerala faces stricter restrictions than other states.