Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises state’s financial growth

Stating that Kerala is among the top five states in terms of revenue, Vijayan expressed frustration with the financial constraints imposed by the central government, denying the state its rightful share.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th December 2023 8:24 pm IST
Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies', BJP hits back
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the state’s financial management, citing its positive impact on revenue and internal income.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Puthuppally Assembly constituency, he noted an increase in the state’s own revenue, domestic revenue, and per capita income.

Also Read
Kerala files suit in SC against Centre’s interference with State’s finances

“As part of proficient financial management, there has been an increase in the state’s own revenue, domestic revenue, and per capita income,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Stating that Kerala is among the top five states in terms of revenue, Vijayan expressed frustration with the financial constraints imposed by the central government, denying the state its rightful share.

His statement comes as the state government faces opposition criticism regarding the ongoing financial crisis.

The Left government has previously pointed out challenges due to the Central government’s denial of specific borrowings and grant permissions, claiming that Kerala faces stricter restrictions than other states.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th December 2023 8:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kerala updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button