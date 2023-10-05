We have burnt our bridges: Ajit faction minister on chances of reconciliation with Sharad

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has been maintaining that there is no split in the party.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th October 2023 8:47 pm IST
Pawar
Sharad Pawar (Left) and Ajit Pawar (Right)

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and rebel NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Thursday ruled out the possibility of returning to the party faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Mushrif, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state along with Ajit Pawar and a few other Nationalist Congress Party leaders in July, is currently the minister for medical education and research.

Also Read
‘CM Shinde will remain in saddle, best wishes to Ajit Pawar as CM in future’: Fadnavis

“The decision has been taken. The ropes of retreat have been cut,” Mushrif said, using a Marathi phrase which means `burning one’s bridges’, when asked by reporters about the possibility of returning to the Sharad Pawar camp.

MS Education Academy

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has been maintaining that there is no split in the party.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th October 2023 8:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button