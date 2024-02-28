‘We have self-respect, not ego’: Ongole MP resigns from YSRCP

In another jolt to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, Ongole Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigned from the party on Wednesday, February 28, citing ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

This is the sixth resignation of a major leader from the party in the run up to the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing the media, Reddy said that the Magunta family had lots of self-respect. “We don’t have ego, we have got lots of self-respect,” the 71-year-old said.

“It is important to protect our self-respect all the time. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, we have to leave YSRCP. It is a sad development but I am resigning from YSRCP,” he added.

He also announced that his son, M Raghava Reddy, would contest from Ongole in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

With the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections a few months away, five YSRCP party members have resigned. They include Balashowry Vallabhaneni from Machilipatnam, K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju from Narasapuram, L Sri Krishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopeta, Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool and Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy.