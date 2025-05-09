We salute our armed forces for shielding our nation from terrorism, says Jay Shah

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces following their response to Pakistan’s aerial strikes on Thursday in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Lauding the valour and commitment of the Indian forces, Shah saluted the country’s soldiers for spearheading the fight against terrorism amid the tension with Pakistan.

“Our armed forces are our pride, and no words are enough to express their valour and commitment in protecting our motherland and people. We salute our brave men and women in the armed forces who are shielding our nation from terrorism. Let us unite to honour our heroes and build a stronger, more united India. #JaiHind,” Shah wrote on his Instagram story.

India’s legendary spinner Anil Kumble also echoed Shah’s sentiments and praised the “unwavering courage” of the Indian armed forces. “In uncertain times, one truth remains – our armed forces stand tall with unwavering courage. Their quiet determination is India’s strongest shield. I salute every braveheart who guards our tomorrow. #JaiHind,” Kumble posted on X.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but India’s air defence systems successfully foiled those attempts.

Pakistan attempted strikes, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists – 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, the BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL 2025 with immediate effect, albeit for one week. The board added that the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after assessing the situation.