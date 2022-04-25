We will hold apolitical meeting of Rahul Gandhi at OU: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress party MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday said that they were planning to hold an apolitical meeting of the party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi at Osmania University in the city. He said that there would be no discussion about politics at the meeting.

He called upon all the students’ organizations of the OU to extend their cooperation for the successful organization of the meeting.

Speaking to media persons along with student leaders of Osmania University at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that he was going to meet the vice-chancellor of OU on Monday and seek his permission to hold the meeting.

He said that Rahul Gandhi would show solutions to all the problems faced by the farmers. Reddy made it clear that the separate Telangana agitation was held for achieving jobs and added that OU had played an important role in the formation of the Telangana state.

He said that their party president Sonia Gandhi formed the Telangana state as she wanted to stop the suicides by the unemployed youth of the state.

Commenting on the meeting of political strategist Prashant Kishore with CM KCR, he said that the decision of the national leadership of the party was final on the issue and added that there was no confusion about it in the state unit of the party.