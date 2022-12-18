We will raise investment loss, agrarian distress in winter session: Ajit Pawar

Pawar also said the Opposition has unanimously decided to boycott the customary tea party to be hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later in the day.

Ajit Pawar
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar. (file)

Nagpur: The Opposition will corner the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over agrarian distress and the state losing investment projects in the winter session of the legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Other issues like remarks by state Governor B S Koshyari on Shivaji Maharaj and the simmering border row with Karnataka are also likely to dominate the winter session.

“The Opposition will target the government over big-ticket investment projects preferring other states over Maharashtra and the agrarian distress,” Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, told a press conference here.

Pawar’s counterpart in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena UBT), senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and state Congress president Nana Patole were also present.

Pawar said it was unanimously decided to boycott the tea party invitation extended by CM Shinde. “It’s been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people,” Pawar added.

The Opposition has been targeting the Eknath Shinde-BJP government since the Vedanta-Foxconn project chose Gujarat to set up an ambitious semiconductor plant.

