‘We work on lift irrigation, they lift our MLAs’, Harish Rao slams BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members have been rattled after chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s speech in Munugode.

The minister further said that the BJP leaders including Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay speak whatever comes to their mind.

“I will prove that they have been lying about the TRS’ efforts in Telangana. We have brought done the fluoride levels in the water in Munugode constituency,” he said

“We have provided uninterrupted power supply for farmers and the Aasara pension scheme. We have provided Rythu Bandhu funds to over 1 lakh farmers. Yet they say nothing has happened in Telangana in 8 years.” Rao said.

“You can only scare the opposition using ED and other agency,” Rao said.

“There are a number of issues raised by the opposition, but you haven’t addressed any of them.” Attacking Kishan Reddy, Rao asked, “Where are the funds we asked for?”

“We were supposed to get Rs 6,000 crores as part of the power subsidy, we haven’t received it,” Rao remarked. Reading a letter from the union finance ministry, he added, “The agricultural sector should get Rs 6,000 crore however if the consumption is less than the prescribed amount the farmers shall be charged.”

“Get the funds we asked for, and then speak to the people,” Rao said to Reddy. “This issue is not just limited to Telangana but farmers across India.” The minister further urged Reddy to check the facts before speaking about Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“They need to check the facts with the union ministry before making statements,” Rao stressed. “The 2017 state finance minister was Rajendra and not me, please go and ask him why there was a lapse in funds for handloom industry,” Rao asked Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“I demand an apology from the BJP for posing challenges to the people of Munugode,” he said. “It is laughable, that Reddy says he provided Rs 82 crores for minimising fluoride.” The minister further said that the NITI Ayog had proposed Rs 120 crores.

“If you really love Telangana, please get us the required funds. It is your responsibility as a Union minister. All of this is a lie and statements are being made to entertain the public. The Krishna water sharing board had called us for a discussion, but Reddy claims we did not attend it.”

“All the statements made by the two BJP leaders are lies.” he said. “If you can provide water projects to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, why can’t Telangana get a project.” He further spoke of the Gujarat tragedy and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When people in Gujarat lost their lives, what is the need to go speak of Bengal government’s faults?” Rao asked.

“The Telangana government is trying to provide water from Krishna river to the people, while the BJP is trying lift opposition MLAs” Rao said. “Where is the fluoride research centre?” Rao asked BJP national president JP Nadda.

“Telangana has become a role model, and the PM has acknowledged it in the Parliament. However, the BJP tries to shame us in public, the minister said. “I have given all the facts, proving that BJP is lying. I hope the people of Munugode have understood.”

Speaking of the MLA poaching, Rao said, ” How can the Swami claim there is no need to worry, is the CBI in his pocket?” the minister concluded.